Death toll rises above 100 in German floods — as it happened
Published
The massive flooding that hit western Germany has killed at least 103 people, damaging homes and leaving tens of thousands without power. Follow DW for the latest.Full Article
The floods in Europe that killed over 150 people in recent days were a result of climate change, many people say. “Deadly Floods..
German Chancellor Angela Merkel toured Schuld on Sunday, a village on the Ahr River in western Germany where buildings were damaged..