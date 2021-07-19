19 July: England Covid restrictions ease as PM urges caution
Published
There will be no limit on how many people can meet, nightclubs can reopen and large events resume.Full Article
Published
There will be no limit on how many people can meet, nightclubs can reopen and large events resume.Full Article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it's the right time to do it, but is urging caution. All legal limits on social contact will be..
As British Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveils a plan to lift coronavirus restrictions from July 19, he urged the population to..
Boris Johnson warns that Covid cases, currently at 30,000 a day, will rise as restrictions end.