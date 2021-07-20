Norway's beach handball team fined for wearing shorts instead of bikini bottoms
Beach Handball’s rules stipulate that female players must wear tops and bikini bottoms. Men wear tank tops and shorts.Full Article
The Scandinavians were fined over a thousand pounds after they wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms at a major tournament and are..
Regulations require players to wear "fitted, low-cut bikini bottoms".