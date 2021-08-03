Iran Warns of Response if Security Threatened After Oil Tanker Attack
The United States, Israel and Britain blamed Tehran for an attack on an Israeli-managed tanker off the coast of OmanFull Article
A British security guard was among two crew members killed in a suspected drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker off Oman.
An attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman killed two crew members Thursday night, according to the ship’s management..