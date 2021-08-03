Third Officer Who Responded to US Capitol Attack Dies by Suicide
Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead in his home on Thursday, a police spokesperson saidFull Article
A US police officer has become the third suicide among those who defended the Capitol building from rioters in January.
Gunther Hashida follows Jeffrey Smith and Howard Liebengood as police officers who took their lives following the January 6 attack..