Death toll rises in northern Turkey floods
Torrential rains pounded the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun, causing the flooding that demolished homes and bridges and swept away cars.Full Article
Flash floods in northern Turkey are the country's second natural disaster this month.
Istanbul (AFP) Aug 12, 2021
Turkish rescuers distributed food and relocated thousands of people into student dormitories..