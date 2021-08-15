Germany: 1974 World Cup hero Gerd Müller dies, age 75
Published
The scorer of the winner in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands has died. Gerd Müller, dubbed a "legend" by his club FC Bayern Munich, was 75.Full Article
Published
The scorer of the winner in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands has died. Gerd Müller, dubbed a "legend" by his club FC Bayern Munich, was 75.Full Article
Bayern Munich have confirmed that legendary World Cup winning striker Gerd Muller, nicknamed Der Bomber, passed away at the age of..