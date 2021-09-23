Catalan Separatist Leader, Carles Puigdemont, Arrested in Italy
Published
The arrest of Carles Puigdemont, on the island of Sardinia, came on an international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Supreme Court on charges of sedition.Full Article
Published
The arrest of Carles Puigdemont, on the island of Sardinia, came on an international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Supreme Court on charges of sedition.Full Article
The arrest of Carles Puigdemont, on the island of Sardinia, came on international arrest warrant issued by Spain’s Supreme Court..