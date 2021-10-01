Daimler shareholders overwhelmingly approve truck division spinoff
Daimler will now float its heavy goods vehicle business as a separate unit on the stock market. Shareholders will get 65% of the shares in the spin-off.Full Article
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shareholders in Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, on Friday approved the spinoff of the..