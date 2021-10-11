Germany first team to reach World Cup after beating North Macedonia
Published
Germany become the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.Full Article
Published
Germany become the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.Full Article
Chelsea's Kai Havertz sent Germany to the World Cup with a goal against North Macedonia on Monday night, and Blues fans are hoping..
Germany become the first team to join hosts Qatar at the 2022 World Cup with a thumping victory in North Macedonia.
Germany’s midfield partnership of Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich is “one of the best duos in the world”, according to..