Oleg Deripaska: FBI searches US homes linked to Russian oligarch
Published
Agents are sweeping homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions.Full Article
Published
Agents are sweeping homes linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions.Full Article
Agents investigating whether Oleg Deripaska violated U.S. sanctions searched homes he has used in New York and Washington, D.C.
The FBI is conducting “law enforcement activity” at the Washington, DC, home of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, an ally of..