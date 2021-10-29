Queen 'advised to rest for two more weeks'
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for the next two weeks.Full Article
The monarch recently cancelled a planned trip to Northern Ireland after she was instructed to rest by doctors.
Her Majesty spent a night in hospital last week and cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland
The Queen will not undertake official visits until mid-November on doctors' advice, the palace says.