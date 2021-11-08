Poland steps up border security as migrants head from Belarus
Additional troops have been deployed at the border as Polish authorites say hundreds of migrants are heading from Belarus aiming to force their way into the EU.Full Article
Journalist Matthew Luxmoore says migrants at the Poland-Belarus border are in dire straits as temperatures start plummeting.
Polish authorities accused Belarus of trying to spark a major confrontation on Monday as footage on social media showed hundreds of..