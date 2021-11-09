Belarus migrants: Poland PM blames Russia's Putin for migrant crisis
Thousands of migrants are at the Belarus-Poland border, camping in cold and dangerous conditions.Full Article
Poland has massed troops at the border, the European Union’s eastern frontier, to keep migrants camped there from crossing into..
Poland's prime minister accused the Russian president of orchestrating the influx of migrants attempting to cross from Belarus, in..