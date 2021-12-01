Covid Omicron: Time to consider mandatory jabs, EU chief says
Published
EU countries should discuss forced vaccinations to combat the Omicron variant, says Ursula von der Leyen.Full Article
Published
EU countries should discuss forced vaccinations to combat the Omicron variant, says Ursula von der Leyen.Full Article
The chief of the European Commission has said EU nations should consider making Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory because too many..
It is time for the European Union to "think about mandatory vaccination" against Covid, European Commission chief Ursula von der..