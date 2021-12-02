Christian Eriksen: Inter Milan midfielder training alone at Odense Boldklub in Denmark
Published
Christian Eriksen is training alone at the club he represented as a teenager as he continues to recover from suffering a cardiac arrest.Full Article
Published
Christian Eriksen is training alone at the club he represented as a teenager as he continues to recover from suffering a cardiac arrest.Full Article
Serie A regulations have ruled Christian Eriksen out of playing for Inter Milan, though the Danish midfielder has not yet given up..
Christian Eriksen is training alone at the club he represented as a teenager as he continues to recover from suffering a cardiac..