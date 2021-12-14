One person dies with Omicron variant in UK
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to get COVID-19 booster shots after confirming the first death in the country with the Omicron variant.Full Article
Boris Johnson confirms at least one patient has died in the UK after contracting the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Speaking..
There are 15 cases currently confirmed in Wales