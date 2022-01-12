NATO and Russia agree to hold further meetings amid Ukraine tensions
Published
The first meeting between both sides in over two years was held in Brussels on Wednesday. #BrusselsBureauFull Article
Published
The first meeting between both sides in over two years was held in Brussels on Wednesday. #BrusselsBureauFull Article
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg says the military organisation and Russia have agreed to try to schedule more meetings, despite..
Concerns have been growing over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine's eastern border.