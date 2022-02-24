U.S. Troops in Poland Prepare for Arrival of Refugees From Ukraine
Published
Processing centers near the border will help deal with tens of thousands of people, including Americans, who are expected to flee neighboring Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Processing centers near the border will help deal with tens of thousands of people, including Americans, who are expected to flee neighboring Ukraine.Full Article
Watch VideoRussia said Tuesday that some units participating in military exercises would begin returning to their bases, adding to..