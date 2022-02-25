Ukraine president orders general mobilization
Published
Men between the ages of 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. Ukraine has been "left alone" to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.Full Article
Published
Men between the ages of 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. Ukraine has been "left alone" to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.Full Article
Watch VideoUkraine’s president is ordering a full military mobilization to challenge the Russian invasion.
President..
Watch VideoUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed..