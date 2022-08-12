Montenegro shooting leaves at least 11 dead — reports
In Montenegro, a man went on a shooting rampage after a family dispute, killing 11 people, according to local media.Full Article
Twelve people including a gunman were killed in a mass shooting in Montenegro on Friday, according to local media reports, while..
