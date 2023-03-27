Hungary approves Finland's bid to join NATO
Published
All 30 NATO members must approve new entrants, and Turkey is now the only country that has not ratified Finland's bid.Full Article
Published
All 30 NATO members must approve new entrants, and Turkey is now the only country that has not ratified Finland's bid.Full Article
Hungary backed Finland’s accession to NATO, ending months of foot-dragging by Prime Minister Viktor Orban and leaving the Nordic..
Finland has moved one step closer to joining NATO after Hungary ratified the Nordic country’s bid on Monday. A similar decision..