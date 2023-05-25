Russia’s Wagner Mercenaries Say They'll Pull Out of Bakhmut
Published
After seizing the city in eastern Ukraine after a long, brutal fight, the Wagner mercenary force is turning it over to the depleted Russian Army to defend.Full Article
Published
After seizing the city in eastern Ukraine after a long, brutal fight, the Wagner mercenary force is turning it over to the depleted Russian Army to defend.Full Article
ViewAlthough Russia claims it has won control of Ukraine's eastern city of Bakhmut, after a grinding nine-month conflict in which..
Analysts believe Russian mercenaries from Wagner and Potok are vying for power in the battle for Bakhmut as Ukraine prepares its..
A 17-story high advert recruiting mercenaries for Russia's Wagner group has appeared in Moscow. The force that has led..