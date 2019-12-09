Global  

Peaceful Hong Kong march marred by fire outside court, police say

Reuters Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
Hong Kong protesters set fire outside court buildings, threw petrol bombs and spray-painted graffiti on government buildings, marring what was otherwise a "generally peaceful" march over the weekend, police said on Monday.
News video: Hong Kongers light up streets with glowing mobile phones as protesters rally again in their thousands

Hong Kongers light up streets with glowing mobile phones as protesters rally again in their thousands 01:33

 During a World Human Rights march organised by Hong Kong's Civil Human Rights Front on Sunday (December 8), protesters marched through Admiralty chanting and holding up their mobile phones as torches. Video also shows frontline protesters strengthening barricades in Hong Kong Central after a...

