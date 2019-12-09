Miller lifts Sabres to 3-2 overtime win over Oilers

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Colin Miller scored 1:13 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Kyle Okposo and Johan Larsson also scored to help the Sabres snap a two-game skid. Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots. Riley Sheahan and Joakim Nygard scored for the Oilers, who […]


