Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, all women directors get snubbed by Golden Globes nominations

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
What?! No Matt Damon or Sandra Oh? What about "Cats" and "Us"? The Golden Globes nominations made their picks Monday and left many stars behind.
 The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is defending the organisation's decision not to honour women directors at the Golden Globes, insisting films should be judged on merit and not gender.

