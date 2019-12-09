Matt Damon, Adam Sandler, all women directors get snubbed by Golden Globes nominations

Monday, 9 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

What?! No Matt Damon or Sandra Oh? What about "Cats" and "Us"? The Golden Globes nominations made their picks Monday and left many stars behind.

👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Golden Globes boss shrugs off lack of nods for female directors 00:35 The president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is defending the organisation's decision not to honour women directors at the Golden Globes, insisting films should be judged on merit and not gender.