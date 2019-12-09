Julia Louis-Dreyfus says 'Saturday Night Live' was 'sexist,' 'brutal' but it taught her a lesson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus opened up about her time on "Saturday Night Live" in conversation with Stephen Colbert at a fundraiser for Montclair Film.

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published Julia Louis-Dreyfus ‘was miserable working on Saturday Night Live’ 00:56 Julia Louis-Dreyfus was apparently "miserable" when she worked on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s, admitting the atmosphere on the set of the U.S. TV show was "very sexist".