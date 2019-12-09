Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

‘The Mandalorian’ gives female directors a chance to shine

Seattle Times Monday, 9 December 2019 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Star Wars” has faced criticism for having a lack of female directors, but the popular franchise is making an effort to place more women in the prominent role starting with the new series “The Mandalorian.” The Disney Plus series, which airs Fridays, broke new ground for “Star Wars” when Deborah Chow […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AliceRadio

[email protected] Disney's 'The Mandalorian' gives female directors a chance to shine: https://t.co/hTblv1ueNb https://t.co/b1svOTr3Yl 6 days ago

WLOS_13

WLOS The Disney Plus series, "The Mandalorian'' broke new ground last month when Deborah Chow became the first woman to… https://t.co/x916MGq2v4 6 days ago

myrahenry24

NavajoChííshWoman RT @melsil: Now, hire women for the movies. 'The Mandalorian' gives female directors a chance to shine https://t.co/4CYhUEpnvb 6 days ago

Q102SF

Q102 Disney's 'The Mandalorian' gives female directors a chance to shine: https://t.co/TvZkAV04hy https://t.co/moghbdy2mN 1 week ago

TribLIVE

TribLIVE.com "The Mandalorian" series, which airs Fridays, broke new ground for “Star Wars” when Deborah Chow became the first w… https://t.co/PMITsTHibP 1 week ago

melsil

Melissa Silverstein Now, hire women for the movies. 'The Mandalorian' gives female directors a chance to shine https://t.co/4CYhUEpnvb 1 week ago

StCatStandard

The Standard ‘The Mandalorian’ gives female directors a chance to shine https://t.co/jgLwaNTBeO 1 week ago

summedupcanada

News SummedUp Canada ‘The Mandalorian’ gives female directors a chance to shine https://t.co/CqotAg1Yoc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.