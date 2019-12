ToniNealie RT @smh: Watch this time-lapse and see Sydney disappear under thick smoke. We have the latest on the smoke, the fires and the warnings acro… 5 days ago

Ken z RT @mireelr: Awks. Maybe our Government could do something about #Climatechange #StopAdani #KeepItInTheGround #auspol https://t.co/LpP… 5 days ago

Faye Clark RT @cockatoo_palm: The Alarms are calling it. They're going off everywhere. We are in Climate Emergency. https://t.co/qizt5SjrbR 1 week ago

Ian S. Hainsworth RT @smh: .@FRNSW in Pyrmont said they have a backlog of more than 100 call-outs to attend to, and everything they've been to so far today h… 1 week ago

Ilya Popov @SimonGuy64 The thought and sentiment is appreciated! To give you an idea, this was yesterday:… https://t.co/0CtZCI40dA 1 week ago

TheAuntChasie🌊🤬 RT @1GameNut: They can’t stop it‼️ 4 million acres are burned or burning. Psychopathic Prime Minister @ScottMorrison refuses to call the mi… 1 week ago