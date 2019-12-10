Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

House Speaker Pelosi says 'not quite finished yet' in reaching USMCA deal

Reuters Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
A deal to clinch a North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico was close but "not quite finished yet," Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: House Democrats Agree To Back New U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal

House Democrats Agree To Back New U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Deal 01:01

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the agreement during a press conference Tuesday morning.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ItZmeKatherine

Katherine RT @CNN: “The letter is more of a midnight rant by the President, and regrettably, it’s filled with lies,” Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier sa… 16 seconds ago

SteveP68434620

Steve.P🇬🇧🇪🇺🥃 RT @realTuckFrumper: In the lengthy letter, the President calls the House speaker's actions 'spiteful' and claims she is lying to the count… 29 seconds ago

PamelaGirvin

Foursisters RT @CNN: "I thought it was absolutely pathetic when I read it and I thought history is going to judge Donald Trump very harshly, as it shou… 42 seconds ago

starrbowden

Starrpower RT @CuomoPrimeTime: Former GOP Rep. Sean Duffy defends President Trump's personal swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "Republicans and co… 48 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.