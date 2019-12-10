Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

CBSE to release CTET 2019 answer key soon at ctet.nic.in

DNA Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
CTET 2019 was held in 110 cities all across the country on December 8.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GetNewsd

Newsd CBSE CTET 2019 answer key likely to release soon: Check details https://t.co/CxMJ5CpKrz 20 hours ago

TheHansIndiaWeb

The Hans India CBSE to Release CTET 2019 Paper-I and Paper-II Answer Key at https://t.co/doPOsN9TPD Soon #ctet.nic.in #CTET2019… https://t.co/T6A6HAYQFp 1 week ago

careerindia

Careerindia CTET Answer Key 2019 (December) Likely To Release Soon https://t.co/L56EMqYcxi #newsalert #ctet #cbse #teacher #answerkeys 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.