Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Despite another doping ban, many Russian athletes will still be competing at the next Olympics. The sanctions handed down by the World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday mean there won’t be a Russian flag or national anthem at a string of major sports competitions, including next year’s Tokyo Olympics. But there are enough loopholes for Russia […]
News video: Russia faces Olympic ban from World Anti-Doping Agency

Russia faces Olympic ban from World Anti-Doping Agency 02:56

 Russian athletes continue to be banned from international track and field competitions, as world athletics body says Russia has not done enough to tackle doping.

