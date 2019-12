Food delivery service Just Eat rejects new takeover offer Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

LONDON (AP) — Food delivery company Just Eat rejected a sweetened takeover bid from investment firm Prosus on Tuesday, saying that the 5 billion pound ($6.6 billion) offer still “significantly undervalues” the company. Prosus N.V., which is owned by the wealthy South African investment group Naspers, had already bid twice for Just Eat in private, […] 👓 View full article

