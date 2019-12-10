Global  

Authorities: Someone illegally shot Luke Bryan’s red stag

Seattle Times Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed. Investigators think the deer was shot from the road, state Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean on Monday. The wildlife […]
