Jada Pinkett Smith recalls the parenting moment that left her 'furious,' more revelations

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 10 December 2019 ()
Jada Pinkett Smith and Willow Smith told all on 'Red Table Talk' and even addressed the Jordyn Woods lie detector test about Khloe Kardashian drama.
Credit: Cover Video
News video: Will & Jada Pinkett Smith were investigated by Child Protective Services

Will & Jada Pinkett Smith were investigated by Child Protective Services 00:45

 Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith were once accused of starving their daughter Willow by Child Protective Services officials.

Tweets about this

Brown7Butch

Butch Brown7 Jada Recalls When CPS Was Called And She Was Accused Of Starving Willow – MadameNoire https://t.co/I9cTBbF2W1 5 days ago

BethanyLoreal1

Bethany L'oréal Cherian RT @people: Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being Accused of Starving Daughter Willow as a Child: I Was 'Furious' https://t.co/9lUhYHoz7e 5 days ago

MadameNoire

MadameNoire "That was the first time I ever got furious." On a special episode of #RedTableTalk, Jada Pinkett-Smith recalled… https://t.co/UTKAbdIZW5 5 days ago

AhlainNews

Ahlain News More on Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being Accused of Starving Daughter Willow as a Child: I Was ‘Furious’ Jada Pink… https://t.co/m7eM3q9j7j 6 days ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Jada Pinkett Smith recalls the parenting moment that left her 'furious,' more revelations https://t.co/yxgI1CMo2U via @usatoday 6 days ago

people

People Jada Pinkett Smith Recalls Being Accused of Starving Daughter Willow as a Child: I Was 'Furious' https://t.co/9lUhYHoz7e 1 week ago

FamilyBlending

Blending Families Jada Pinkett Smith recalls the parenting moment that left her 'furious,' more revelations - https://t.co/pz7CLZynhM… https://t.co/Z6Az53fldT 1 week ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Jada Pinkett Smith recalls the parenting moment that left her ‘furious,’ more revelations https://t.co/SBot0bjRo9 1 week ago

