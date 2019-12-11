Canadiens end Jarry’s shutout streak, race past Penguins 4-1

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tomas Tatar's 10th goal of the season ended Tristan Jarry's franchise-record shutout streak and sparked the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Jarry's shutout run ended at 177:15 on Tatar's power-play goal 12:24 into the second period that tied the game. Joel Armia beat Jarry […]


