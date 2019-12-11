Man injured in Pearl Harbor shooting released from hospital

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (AP) — A civilian worker injured in a shooting at Pearl Harbor’s shipyard last week was released from the hospital on Tuesday. The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu said Roger Nakamine left after spending almost a week in the hospital. An active duty sailor shot Nakamine and two other civilian Department of Defense […]

