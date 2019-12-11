Smith Jr. lifts Grambling St. past Louisiana-Monroe 66-61

Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

MONROE, La. (AP) — Ivy Smith Jr. posted 15 points and Grambling State edged Louisiana-Monroe 66-61 on Tuesday night. JD Williams made a layup with 1:26 to play to pull Louisiana-Monroe within 62-62 before Smith hit a jumper late in the shot clock to push the lead back to three. Trevell Cunningham then stole the […] 👓 View full article

