Trump to sign order targeting anti-semitism on college campuses
Wednesday, 11 December 2019 () Written by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Wednesday targeting what he sees as anti-Semitism on college campuses by threatening to withhold federal money from educational institutions that fail to combat discrimination, three administration officials said Tuesday. The order will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion, to prompt a federal law penalizing colleges and universities deemed to be shirking their responsibility to foster an open climate for minority students. In recent years, the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement against Israel has roiled some campuses, leaving some Jewish students...
