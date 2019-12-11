Global  

Ed Sheeran crowned UK's artist of the decade

WorldNews Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Ed Sheeran crowned UK's artist of the decadeSinger-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the “UK’s Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade” after a record-breaking run of hits, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday. His global smash hit 'Shape of You' - which spent 14 weeks at No. 1 in Britain in 2017 - was named top...
News video: Ed Sheeran crowned number one artist of the decade

Ed Sheeran crowned number one artist of the decade 01:02

 Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named the "UK's Official Number 1 Artist of the Decade" after a record-breaking run of hits, the Official Charts Company said on Wednesday. Lauren Antony reports.

