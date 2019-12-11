Global  

Kawhi Leonard expects mixed reception in return to Toronto

Seattle Times Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard expects to hear a mix of cheers and boos when he faces the Toronto Raptors for the first time since helping them win the NBA Finals. Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers make their lone trip north of the border Wednesday to play Toronto. The three-time All-Star and two-time Finals […]
