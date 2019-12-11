Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal

Reuters Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
The Business Roundtable, a trade group of top U.S. chief executives, announced Wednesday its members backed the revised U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal after negotiators brought the hard-won agreement across the finishing line.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Democrats agree to support new USMCA trade deal

Democrats agree to support new USMCA trade deal 01:09

 Leaders from Canada, Mexico and the United States sign a new trade deal after democrats agree to support a revised version of the USMCA. Tamara Lindstrom reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oxford100

George Bowen RT @Reuters: U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal https://t.co/ohjs0gV2x0 https://t.co/oEZBTHfSi7 4 days ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal https://t.co/AfHtvezp7w #topNews #USMCA https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t… 5 days ago

PSLabor

Permanent Solutions Labor Consultants U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal | MarketScreener | @scoopit https://t.co/a4kHd81fYX 6 days ago

nmitch

Mitch's Muse U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal https://t.co/dA7sJjpxXP 6 days ago

iNews24

iNews24 U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal [RTR https://t.co/Y1Q1ySnzhN] 6 days ago

CoppedNews

Copped News #coppednews U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal https://t.co/RG1MC4bP3E 6 days ago

choonsikyoo

Choonsik Yoo (유춘식) U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal (Reuters) https://t.co/oSyCl3arg8 6 days ago

B2Cpromo1

B2Cpromo U.S. chief executives back revised USMCA trade deal https://t.co/gC6ugwHU8B 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.