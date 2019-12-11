Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kevin Bacon joins Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei in Kimmel-Lear 'All in the Family' special

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 11 December 2019 ()
Kevin Bacon joins Woody Harrelson and Marisa Tomei for an 'All in the Family' episode in ABC's latest 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' special.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC - Published < > Embed
News video: Watch 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and 'Good Times' WEDNESDAY 8|7c

Watch 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and 'Good Times' WEDNESDAY 8|7c 00:30

 The star-studded cast has been announced! For 'All in the Family,' Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz are set to reprise their iconic roles, along with Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado whose roles will be announced live. 'Good Times' will feature Viola...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.