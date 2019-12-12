Leonard back in Toronto, leads Clippers past Raptors 112-92

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points in his return to Toronto, Lou Williams had 18 and the Clippers won their third straight game Wednesday, beating the slumping Raptors 112-92. Maurice Harkless scored 14 points and Paul George had 13 as the Clippers evened their road record at 6-6. Before the game, Leonard received […] 👓 View full article

