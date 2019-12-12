Ben Chiarot, Cayden Primeau leads Canadiens past Senators

MONTREAL (AP) — Ben Chiarot scored in overtime and Cayden Primeau made 35 saves for his first NHL victory in the Montreal Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. Chiarot scored 1:11 into the extra period on a 2-on-1 with Max Domi. Nick Cousins and Tomas Tatar scored in regulation for the […]



