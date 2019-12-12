Global  

Dingo put down after Fraser Island attack showed 'concerning' behaviour

The Age Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
The attack, which left an eight-year-old boy with puncture wounds to his hand last weekend, was the fourth to take place on the island this year.
