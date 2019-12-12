Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

London Bridge attack: Reformed prisoner who fought knifeman 'prepared to die'

BBC News Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
John Crilly, who fought the London Bridge attacker, says he shouted for police to shoot Usman Khan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Gregaspec

Gregory Clifton Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’ https://t.co/LlStKOHXpB via @Yahoo 1 week ago

warringworld

Global Unrest News London Bridge terror attack: reformed prisoner John Crilly who fought knifeman said he was prepared to die… https://t.co/xjrIjKpQ0U 1 week ago

dzellaha

dennis zellaha RT @Dserayes: Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’ https://t.co/KMbyJshkfW 1 week ago

Dserayes

Loving God & Country RT @Dserayes: Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’. https://t.co/KMbyJshkfW 1 week ago

Dserayes

Loving God & Country Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’. https://t.co/KMbyJshkfW 1 week ago

Dserayes

Loving God & Country Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’ https://t.co/KMbyJshkfW 1 week ago

ERANewsStuff

ERA Reformed prisoner who fought London Bridge attacker was ‘prepared to die’ https://t.co/fk11nn4M6t 1 week ago

RJSamuels

Robert Samuels John Crilly, hero of the London Bridge attack, is a reformed criminal who studied for a Law degree while in prison.… https://t.co/QpiVLv9Axv 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.