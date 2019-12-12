Global  

US team in foreign territory — trailing — at Presidents Cup

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tiger Woods looked good as ever playing in the Presidents Cup. As captain, his American team found itself in foreign territory — trailing for the first time in 14 years. An inspired International team shook off an opening fourballs loss to Woods and Justin Thomas by getting big shots and key […]
 In 1998, the Internationals beat Team USA for the first and only time in the Presidents Cup. This year, both teams return to Royal Melbourne Golf Club. Here's a look back at the competition 21 years ago.

