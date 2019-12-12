Global  

ISL 2019-20: Match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC postponed due unrest in Guwahati over CAB

DNA Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
As protest continues to take place in Assam over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC has also been postponed. The match was to be played at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday (12 December).
