Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers

Thursday, 12 December 2019 ( 1 week ago )

New York: A tentative $25 million settlement revealed Wednesday to end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio's board was praised by a plaintiff and some lawyers but criticized by others who say those who opt out are punished. Louisette Geiss, a plaintiff in a Manhattan federal court class-action lawsuit, said the settlement was "our way to hold all women up. We are trying to create a new reality where this type of behavior is not accepted.'' In a statement, she said the lawsuit was intended as ``a wake-up call for all companies that they will be held accountable if they protect predators in their midst.'' ``Now that The Weinstein... New York: A tentative $25 million settlement revealed Wednesday to end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio's board was praised by a plaintiff and some lawyers but criticized by others who say those who opt out are punished. Louisette Geiss, a plaintiff in a Manhattan federal court class-action lawsuit, said the settlement was "our way to hold all women up. We are trying to create a new reality where this type of behavior is not accepted.'' In a statement, she said the lawsuit was intended as ``a wake-up call for all companies that they will be held accountable if they protect predators in their midst.'' ``Now that The Weinstein... 👓 View full article

