Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers

WorldNews Thursday, 12 December 2019 ()
Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusersNew York: A tentative $25 million settlement revealed Wednesday to end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit brought against Harvey Weinstein and his former film studio's board was praised by a plaintiff and some lawyers but criticized by others who say those who opt out are punished. Louisette Geiss, a plaintiff in a Manhattan federal court class-action lawsuit, said the settlement was "our way to hold all women up. We are trying to create a new reality where this type of behavior is not accepted.'' In a statement, she said the lawsuit was intended as ``a wake-up call for all companies that they will be held accountable if they protect predators in their midst.'' ``Now that The Weinstein...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Harvey Weinstein settles with $25M to accusers

Harvey Weinstein settles with $25M to accusers 00:32

 Insurance bosses representing Harvey Weinstein have reached a tentative $25 million settlement with a group of the producer's sexual abuse accusers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Healthinsurane4

HI4E.Org MarkShuster Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative Settlement https://t.co/HRshHRC2to https://t.co/dhQxBW0pQd 12 hours ago

BadassWriter

In love with the best boyfriend ever ❤️💙💁‍♀️ RT @TwitterMoments: Harvey Weinstein reaches a tentative $44 million deal with women accusing him of sexual misconduct and his former film… 18 hours ago

Jessthemess031

Jess_the_mess_03 RT @CTVNews: A US$25M settlement has been reached to end nearly every sexual misconduct lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/25DWt… 1 day ago

muserebel

Smtme/Sty=TurnWrdsIntAc=StrBtrCnvsU=BeAGdFndinSelf RT @democracynow: Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative Settlement with Accusers https://t.co/ILVL6GxwPT 1 day ago

muserebel

Smtme/Sty=TurnWrdsIntAc=StrBtrCnvsU=BeAGdFndinSelf RT @democracynow: Harvey Weinstein Reaches Tentative $25 Million Settlement with Accusers https://t.co/ILVL6GxwPT 1 day ago

redz041

Jan Mouzone RT @shomaristone: Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25 million settlement; some accusers object Weinstein would not have to admit wrongdo… 1 day ago

robintallfish

🌞Robin Taylor🌞 RT @robintallfish: This man is a predator, a disgrace 😡🤬Harvey Weinstein settlement: Harvey Weinstein reaches tentative $25 million deal wi… 2 days ago

FedericoDebora

Federico&Debora RT @ZeitgeistFilm: Welcome to the true free market once again. "Rape a bunch of people?" -"Yes." "Can you pay them off in court?" -"Yes… 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.